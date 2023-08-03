KTR hugs BJP MLA in Assembly

It seems the ruling BRS party is moving fast to win the hearts of opposition leaders in the just begun assembly session. BRS working President and MA and UD minister KT Rama Rao embraced BJP leader and MLA E Rajendar in the house and shared a lighter moment with the BJP leader before the beginning of the first day of the assembly session.

Soon after entering the house, KTR reached Rajendar's seat and welcomed the BJP MLA to attend the session. KTR and Rajendar looked happy when interacted each other. The BRS leader gave a hug to Rajendar and wished him.

Congress leader and MLA T Jagga Reddy meeting with KTR already created sensation in the house .The friendly approach between KTR and Rajendar has become a big political talk in the political circles.

Rajendar was the State Health minister before leaving the BRS . After joining the BJP, Rajendar has been given an important task as the Chairman of the State BJP Election Management committee.