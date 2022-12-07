KTR inaugurates development works worth Rs 55 cr in LB Nagar

Hyderabad: The State Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday announced another major Hyderabad Metro Rail project in the City. He said after the upcoming elections, the State will expand metro rail from L B Nagar to Hayathnagar. KTR inaugurated a series of developmental works worth Rs 55 crore in LB Nagar constituency.

He was accompanied by Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy, City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and others.

On this occasion, KTR said that the impressive growth of Telangana in a short time was possible due to the visionary approach of the Chief Minister. The State is on the path of development under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and it would continue, as the TRS is sure to be elected again in the next elections. He said in the first phase, Metro has been completed up to LB Nagar and Nagole. The remaining 5 km Metro from Nagole to LB Nagar will be taken up in the second phase. And, Metro from LB Nagar to Hayathnagar will be extended after the elections. The second phase of the Metro rail construction will be finished after the elections and ensure that everyone in Hyderabad City has access to the metro train. He promised that the City's public transportation system would get even better.

He also said that Telangana has developed an integrated holistic model of administration where all the sectors including agriculture, IT, environment, health etc. are developed together systematically.

In LB Nagar, the Minister inaugurated several developmental works including first multi-faith funeral facility constructed at a cost of Rs 16.25 crore, small animal crematorium at a cost of Rs 1 crore, the box drain constructed from Nagole to Bandlaguda, Fathullaguda to Peerjadiguda link road, swimming pool at Vanasthalipuram, he said that he is happy to start development programs worth Rs 55 crore in LB Nagar constituency.

Moreover, under the Strategic Nala Development Program 56 projects worth Rs 985 crore have been undertaken.