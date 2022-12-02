KTR inaugurates, lays stones for development works in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development works worth Rs 28.50 crore in the Kukatpally constituency.

He was accompanied by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, MLC Naveen Kumar and other party leaders.

KTR laid a foundation stone for a retaining wall around Bowen Cheruvu and Manasarovar nala 'T' junction works to be taken up at a cost of Rs 4.48 crore and stormwater drain from Ali Complex to R R Nagar Praga Tools in Bowenpally at a cost of Rs.5.5 crore.

He also laid the stone for the development of Rangadamuni Lake (IDL Lake) in Kukatpally worth Rs 9.8 crore and development of HIG Park in Balaji Nagar worth Rs 2 crore in Moosapet circle under CSR activity.

Later, KTR inaugurated the Hindu crematorium worth Rs 3.23 crores at KPHB Phase-7 and a shuttle court developed with Rs 1.5 crore in ward no 114 in KPHB phase-114 and the indoor shuttle court and guard wall at KPHB Phase-2 in Balaji Nagar worth Rs 1.95 crore.