KTR launches Medtronic engineering and innovation centre

Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the Medtronic engineering and innovation centre (MEIC) in Hyderabad, which is said to be largest research and development centre outside the US-based company Medtronic.

The newly inaugurated centre will provide employment opportunities to the engineers currently in the areas of software development and testing, test automation, mechanical design, analysis and hardware.

The facility is a purposeful step to create synergy by supporting Medtronic's businesses globally, in various therapy areas including respiratory intervention, remote patient monitoring and digital health, surgical robotics, electrosurgical generators, cardiac rhythm and heart failure, and navigation, amongst others.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, "My humble request to the Government of India is to consider incentives and continued support to the companies which will engage in development of medical devices. I strongly believe Innovation and R&D will hold key in accelerating growth of this sector," he said.

"I would like to call out the Medtronic global leadership for keeping their commitment with Telangana and India. This is surely going to energize the ecosystem for Medtech research in India," he added.