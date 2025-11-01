KTR oozing with confidence over Sunitha’s big victory in JH bypoll

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Friday said that one strong message by the voters of the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency would benefit four crore people of the state and they would start getting all benefits promised by the Congress government.

Kick starting his campaign through road shows in the Jubilee Hills by- election, the BRS working president addressed a road show at Shaikpet on Friday. The BRS leader said that if people vote for Congress, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would think that even after giving nothing they have voted.

“Nothing will happen to this government with this one seat but if you give a strong message, four crore people will get benefitted,” said Rama Rao, adding the victory of Maganti Sunitha was certain and it was the majority, which was to be decided.

The BRS leader recalled that people of the city didn’t give a single seat to the Congress party and ensured victory of Maganti Gopinath, sending him to the Assembly for three terms.

“Gopanna was always with you. You made him victorious for five years but unfortunately, he left us within one and half years. The family, which stood behind you has lost a big figure. I believe you will ensure Sunitha's victory with a good majority,” said the BRS leader.

The BRS leader alleged that this government had done nothing for any section of the society. They made indiscriminate promises in rural areas and came into power. “Getting power is not a big thing. There is 10 year BRS rule and two years Congress rule. Think whether there is one reason to vote for Congress. When KCR was giving Rs 2,000 pension, they promised Rs 4,000, they promised Rs 2,500 for women. Has any woman received Rs 2,500 or Rs 4,000?

Are you getting continuous power? Even free water given by KCR was not being given by the government. KCR never did politics in the name of religion. When KCR was there Bathukamma saris, Ramzan tohfa and Christmas gifts were but are you getting them now? With what face they are going to seek votes?” he questioned.

KTR said that once Indira Gandhi had said ‘Garibi Hatao’ but Revanth Reddy is saying ‘Gareebon ko hatao’. Thousands of houses were demolished by Revanth Reddy in the name of Hydraa. He alleged that industries were moving out of the state because of the Congress government’s apathy.

The BRS leader alleged that Congress used minorities as votebank. He said that Congress feels they have taken a contract of minority votes. “They are going to distribute money. Take that Rs 5,000 and vote for BRS. Women should ask where is the remaining Rs 55000 due, the elderly should ask where is my Rs 45,000 due, the auto drivers should ask where is my Rs 24,000 due,” said KTR. He claimed that because of the fear of BRS the Congress had to give minister’s post to Mohammed Azharuddin.