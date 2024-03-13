Live
Just In
KTR skips Karimnagar public meeting
Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, skipped the Karimnagar public meeting of the party on Tuesday because of viral fever and flu...
Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, skipped the Karimnagar public meeting of the party on Tuesday because of viral fever and flu symptoms.
According to the information provided by the party leaders, Rama Rao said that he would not be able to attend the Karimnagar meeting and has been receiving medical care under the guidance of a doctor for the past two days. The doctor indicated that there is a chance of full recovery within the next one or two days.
KTR, actively involved in numerous meetings over the past few days, has been grappling with intense fever and flu symptoms for the last two days. Rao, who fell sick three days ago following the Kamareddy meeting, has not fully recovered. In light of these circumstances, he expressed his inability to attend the public meeting scheduled in Karimnagar on Tuesday. KTR stated that the party has organised everything for the success of the Karimnagar Sabha. His office is in regular contact with party representatives from all Assembly constituencies in the Karimnagar Parliament area.