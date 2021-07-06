KTR throws open Balanagar flyover to public

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday threw open Balanagar flyover to the public. The 1.13 kilometre six-way two-way lane flyover was constructed at a cost of Rs 387 crore under GHMC's strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Malla Reddy, MLA Naveen Rao nad MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao were present.



Of the total Rs 387 crore, the government spent Rs 265 crore on land acquisition and Rs 122 crore for the construction of the flyover.



The 24-metre wide flyover has a special feature compared to most other flyovers in the city i.e. a 6mm thick Asphaltic sheet laid between bitumen layer and slab of the flyover which will protect the concrete and steel of the flyover by absorbing water.



Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the flyover on August 21, 2017. The flyover is expected to ease the traffic congestion from Kukatpally Y Junction to Medchal Highway and Rajiv Rahadari and also helps the commuters travel faster even during the peak hours.

Happy to be throwing open the much awaited Balanagar flyover tomorrow



This 1.1 km flyover built as part of #SRDP (strategic road development plan) will ease traffic congestion at one of the most choked junctions in Hyderabad



My compliments to @arvindkumar_ias & team @HMDA_Gov pic.twitter.com/uBBKxgjaVR — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 5, 2021



