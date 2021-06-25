KTR to inaugurate Fathullaguda C&D plant

Hyderabad: Construction and Development waste recycling plant at Fathullaguda to be inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday.

Greater Hyderabad achieved another milestone by setting up a second construction waste recycling plant at Fathullaguda near Nagole as part of waste management.

In line with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's vision that Telangana should be an ideal State for waste management, building and that construction waste should not be found anywhere along the roads in Hyderabad; the State Municipal Minister has directed to set up C&D plants on all four sides of the city to collect and recycle the waste.

This recycling allows more than 90 per cent of the construction waste to be recycled into fine sand, gravel, and stone. These isolated materials are used to make paver blocks, parking tiles, and footpath tiles. These recycled materials are of high quality and 30 per cent fewer prices than those found in the market.