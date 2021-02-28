KTR warns lax party leaders

Hyderabad: The TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that he would not spare those who did not work for the party in the elections.

The TRS working president convened a meeting of the city MLAs, MLCs, corporators and ex-corporators at Telangana Bhavan for deciding strategy for the ensuing Council elections under Graduates quota. According to the sources, KTR issued stern warning to the party leaders for not showing keen interest in the campaign. "I will not keep quiet if you keep away from campaign by getting dissatisfied. No one will plead with you if you are dissatisfied with the high command. I am taking note of the absentees in this meeting. We will not keep quiet if you give excuses for working," said KTR in the meeting. He said that many aspire for the posts but posts are given based on the necessities and called up on the leaders to work with unity as the candidate's image was an added advantage for the party. KTR asked the party leaders to explain the graduates what the government has done during the last six years and also expose the BJP on its failures especially on the fuel prices. There is a need to work with a strategy in this election. "The BJP right from galli to Delhi is indulging in spreading lies. They are propagating lies through Whatsapp University. We should tell the graduates what we have done and also ensure they do not fall prey to the lies of BJP," said KTR.

The Congress party has history but not the future. These two parties are not in a position to question the TRS candidate. The BJP candidate has done nothing for the graduates or the State during the last six years. The advocate Ramchander Rao has also talked lies. "The BJP has no moral right to seek votes in Telangana. The Centre has not given a single rupee additional to what Telangana is entitled to get. This should be taken to the people," he added. He said government employees and people were with TRS. He said that 1.30 lakh jobs were given by the TRS government.