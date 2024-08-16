  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

KTR’s remarks on women travelling in RTC buses raise hackles

KTR’s remarks on women travelling in RTC buses raise hackles
x
Highlights

Some are peeling garlics, some are selling vegetables. Let them dance we don’t have any objection, but we want an increase in frequency of buses so that no inconvenience is caused, said KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s comments on women travelling in the RTC buses triggered a controversy as he was reprimanded by the Ministers and was also received a notice from the Women’s Commission seeking an apology.

The BRS leader while speaking in a meeting at Telangana Bhavan said that the Congress government had made many promises to the women. “They promised one tola gold, did they give? Many marriages have held till now. Forget about giving tola gold, CM Revanth Reddy has not even given a tola of steel. Minister Seethakka asks whether peeling off garlic is wrong. Why will we say it is wrong? You know what the situation of women was. Some are peeling garlics, some are selling vegetables. Let them dance we don't have any objection, but we want an increase in frequency of buses so that no inconvenience is caused,” said KTR, asking whether the women had fought in the buses during KCR’s regime.

He said that even the women have understood about the pathetic situation of this government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X