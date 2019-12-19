Kukatpally: Traffic police gesture to pregnant woman

Kukatpally: In a humanitarian act, the Kukatpally Traffic SI Shankar and his staff on Wednesday afternoon shifted to a hospital a pregnant woman, Dodda Soni (35), who was injured in road mishap near Bhagyanagar bus-stop during the VIP security bundobast duty.

She was injured when a bike driven by her husband Santosh was involved in a collision with another motorbike. The police took Soni in a department vehicle to nearby Remedy Hospital and ensured her treatment, following the orders by Traffic CI B Lakshminarayan Reddy.