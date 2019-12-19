Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Kukatpally: Traffic police gesture to pregnant woman

Kukatpally: Traffic police gesture to pregnant woman
Highlights

In a humanitarian act, the Kukatpally Traffic SI Shankar and his staff on Wednesday afternoon shifted to a hospital a pregnant woman, Dodda Soni (35),...

Kukatpally: In a humanitarian act, the Kukatpally Traffic SI Shankar and his staff on Wednesday afternoon shifted to a hospital a pregnant woman, Dodda Soni (35), who was injured in road mishap near Bhagyanagar bus-stop during the VIP security bundobast duty.

She was injured when a bike driven by her husband Santosh was involved in a collision with another motorbike. The police took Soni in a department vehicle to nearby Remedy Hospital and ensured her treatment, following the orders by Traffic CI B Lakshminarayan Reddy.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests19 Dec 2019 1:28 PM GMT

Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests

Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets video
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in Bangalore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in...


Top