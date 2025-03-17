Lal Darwaza temple gets `20-cr boost, committee thanks Revanth

Hyderabad: The committee members of the famous historical Lal DarwazaSimha Vahini Sri Mahankali Temple have expressed special gratitude to the state Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for allocating Rs 20 crore for the development of the temple.

On Sunday, an emergency meeting was held at the temple office under the auspices of the temple committee and a resolution was passed thanking Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi. On this occasion, sweets were distributed and celebrations were held for the statement of CM assuring release of funds for the development of the temple.

Speaking on this occasion, they said that in the discussion held in the Assembly on Saturday, Akbaruddin Owaisi said that Rs 20 crore should be released for the development of the Lal Darwaja Mahankali temple, which has a historical significance.

The temple committee chairman C Rajender Yadav said that even during the previous government’s tenure, funds were requested many times for the development of the temple, but so far no funds were allocated. The committee representatives thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for responding in the Assembly and immediately releasing a GO allocating Rs 20 crore for the reconstruction of the temple. The temple committee said that they would soon meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, District In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Endowment Minister Konda Surekha and others in person to express their gratitude.

In this meeting, the temple committee members G Arvind Kumar Goud, B Maruti Yadav, A Chandra Kumar, A Vinod Kumar, C Bangla Raju Yadav, K Venkatesh, K Vishnu Goud, C Venkatesh, A Manik Prabhu Goud, Posani Vijay Kumar, C Raj Kumar Yadav, J Lakshminarayana Goud were also present.