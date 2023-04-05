Last date of first instalment for Haj extended to April 12

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee announced on Tuesday that the last date of remittance of advance Haj amount for provisionally selected haj pilgrims for Haj – 2023 has been extended to April 12.

According to the Haj committee, the selected Haj Pilgrims in the draw of lots (Qurrah) must submit the original passport along with photo copy, downloaded Haj application and declaration form, Medical Fitness Certificates of prescribed proforma of Haj Committee of India signed by Government Medical Officer or Government Doctor, payment receipt Rs 81,800 each after bank reference no. is generated online by Haj Committee of India, 2 photos with clear white background, Covid-19 Certificates and bank details before the last date.

"The Intending pilgrims are requested to be ready for proceeding for Haj in June. The Haj Committee shall arrange Haj Training Camps in the City and districts shortly. It will be notified separately," said Mohammed Saleem, Chairman, TS Haj Committee.

The Haj pilgrims can download bank payment challan through online website www.hajcommittee.gov.in of State Bank of India or Union Bank of India. The next payment will be informed shortly along with other details.

The selected Haj pilgrims may note that their original passports have to be submitted to Telangana State Haj Committee on or before April 14 as per Circular-8. "This may be strictly adhered to and followed. The Telangana State Haj Committee is not responsible for the passports received after the due date for their endorsement of visa for Haj-2023," said B Shafiullah Executive Officer.

For more clarification, the Haj pilgrims may contact on 040-23298793 or visit official website www.hajcommittee.gov.in. or in person at Haj House, Nampally, Hyderabad.