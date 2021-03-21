LB Nagar MLA Devireddy Sudhir Reddy attends green drive

LB Nagar: Suraksha, an NGO, in association with Helping Hands Humanity, put up banners to spread awareness on environmental protection near Saroornagar Lake on Sunday. The banner was put up as part of their 'Walk for Lake' programme.

LB Nagar MLA Devireddy Sudhir Reddy was the chief guest at the event. Speaking on the occasion, Sudhir Reddy congratulated the youth who organised the event and said it was the duty of everyone to reduce the use of plastic.

He said local people should not dump plastic and other waste in Saroornagar Lake as the water was getting polluted. "People should separate wet and dry garbage and give it to the government's garbage auto," he said.

NGO members Sai Kumar, Venkatesh, Rakesh, Varun, Suhani, Jayashree, Charita and others were present.