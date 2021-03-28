LB Nagar MLA Devireddy Sudhir Reddy inspects walking track works

Nagole : LB Nagar MLA Devireddy Sudhir Reddy, along with Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala and Musi Corporation MD K Vishwajit, inspected the walking track works which is being constructed in the catchment areas of Nagole bridge on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sudhir Reddy said steps were being taken to beautify the area around the Musi and to give a pleasant atmosphere.

He also said that in the coming days, they would remove the garbage around the enclosure and beautify it.

He also said they were planning to introduce a boating facility there. He later added that CCTV cameras were being set up around the catchment area.

Watershed Chief Engineer Mohan Nayak, TRS leaders and others were also present.