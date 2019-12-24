LB Nagar: People told to regularise illegal water connections

LB Nagar: An awareness programme was conducted near Saroornagar bus stop on Tuesday urging people to prevent water theft and avail of an opportunity provided by Metro Water Works to regularise illegal water connections. Lingojiguda corporator Mudraboina Srinivas Rao, along with Metro Water Works authorities DGM Saritha, AE Haritha, JTO Raju, participated in the programme.

Urging people to avail of voluntary disclosure scheme-2019 under which people can regularise their illegal water connections, the corporator said that the scheme would be available up to February 21, 2020 and asked people to take advantage of the scheme.

He said that regularisation of illegal water connections can be done by paying a month's water bill. The corporator warned that criminal cases would be filed against those who continue with illegal water connections after the deadline.

Local leaders Tilak, Narre Srinu, Jagannath Reddy, Madhusagar, Shravan Kumar Gupta, Nageshwar Rao, Praveen Chari, Naresh Goud, Praveen Reddy, Anand and others participated in the awareness programme.