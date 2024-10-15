Leaders, supporters pay tribute to civil rights activist Professor Sai Baba

Hyderabad: Several prominent figures, including CPI leader Narayana and other Left leaders, paid tribute to noted civil rights activist Professor Sai Baba at the martyrs' memorial in Gun Park today. The gathering of leaders and supporters came to pay their respects to Sai Baba, whose contributions to social change and justice earned him a significant following.

A large number of Sai Baba's supporters assembled to offer their final respects, raising slogans such as "Comrade Sai Baba Amar Rahe, Lal Salaam" and "Inquilab Zindabad." Despite requests from Sai Baba’s family and supporters for a brief five-minute condolence meeting at Gun Park, the police denied permission. The activist's body, kept in an ambulance, was not allowed to remain at the site, leading to a tense exchange between Sai Baba’s supporters and the police. Following this, Sai Baba's body was taken to his residence in Moulali.

Speaking to the media, CPI leader Narayana praised Sai Baba as a true intellectual, emphasizing that he was a man who understood society deeply. Narayana lamented that Sai Baba had been unjustly detained in jail for ten years and vowed to write to the Supreme Court to investigate the circumstances surrounding Sai Baba's imprisonment and death. Narayana alleged that Sai Baba's death was not natural but the result of what he termed as "government action." Despite his passing, Narayana emphasized that Sai Baba's principles and values would continue to inspire many. Other prominent figures, including former minister and BRS party MLA Harish Rao and MLC Kodandaram, also paid their respects. Harish Rao expressed sadness over Sai Baba's death, noting that it came soon after his release from prison. He remembered Sai Baba as a dedicated advocate for social change and lamented that those fighting for their rights often face baseless legal challenges.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) also visited Moulali to pay his respects to Professor Sai Baba. During his visit, some supporters raised slogans such as "Go Back KTR," questioning the BRS's stance during Sai Baba’s decade-long incarceration. The protestors asked, “What did the BRS do when Sai Baba was in jail for 10 years?” In response to the protests, KTR quickly left the scene, though the slogans continued.