Light rain forecast in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Generally cloudy sky with light rain is forecast in the city on November 19 , 21 and 22, according to the IMD bulletin. It said on Thursday that on November 20 there will be one or two spells of rain or thundershowers and on November 23 and 24 rain or thundershowers are likely.

The night temperature from November 19 to 24 will be 22, 21, 22, 22, 22 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature during the last 24 hours was 22.8 degrees Celsius.

The State-level bulletin warned of heavy rain lashing Ranga Reddy and six other districts on November 19. It said thundershowers with lightning are likely at isolated/few places in some districts. The forecast stated that light to moderate rain or thundershowers will occur at a few/isolated places in State from November 19 to 22.

The rain is being attributed to Wednesday's well marked low pressure area over the Southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the north TN-south AP coasts concentrated into a depression over southwest Bay.