Lions Club of Hyd Royal with ICICI Academy holds awareness camp for youth

Hyderabad: Lion's Club of Hyderabad Royal in coordination with ICICI Academy organised a awareness camp for youth on computer and job skills at Baba Govind Dass Mutt in Rahimpura on Wednesday.

Lion Akula Ravinder Rao,Lion Bhopal Raj, Joint Secretary ,Lion Vijay Chandra,Director- Skill Development, Lion Thota Shravan Kumar,Vice President helped and guided the youth at the camp.

Murali Mohan Puli, Faculty ,ICICI Academy spoke on the occasion and explained the benefit of the courses provided by the academy to the youth. About 40 candidates enrolled for course and few have already joined the course.