Lions Club of Hyderabad North Marks 60 Years with Grand Diamond Jubilee Celebration
The Lions Club of Hyderabad North celebrated its Diamond Jubilee on May 20, 2025, at Dream Land Gardens, Secunderabad, marking 60 years of community service. Chief Guest Ln. Manoj Shah, International Vice President, lauded the club’s humanitarian efforts.
Highlights included the launch of a Charitable Trust and the donation of 60 bicycles to underprivileged girl students, promoting education through mobility. The event, led by President Ln. Naveen Majety and steered by PID Ln. R. Sunil Kumar, saw participation from over 250 Lions.
A symbolic cake-cutting by Past Presidents honoured the club’s enduring legacy and commitment to social impact.
