Liquor shops to remain closed in Cyberabad Commissionerate amid counting

The Cyberabad Commissionerate has taken precautionary measures to maintain law and order during the counting of Parliament elections. CP Avinash Mahanty has ordered the closure of all liquor shops, toddy shops, bars, and restaurants (except airport duty free shops) within the commissionerate's jurisdiction from 6 am on the 4th to 6 am on the 5th of this month.

Those who do not abide by this restrictions will face legal consequences, warned the CP. Additionally, security measures have been heightened at the counting centers, with Section 144 being imposed. Restrictions on gatherings of more than five people, meetings, and rallies have also been put in place at the counting centers from 6 am to 5 am this month.

These measures aim to ensure a smooth and secure counting process, and to prevent any potential incidents during this critical time.