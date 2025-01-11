Literature crucial in nurturing creativity

Hyderabad: Birla Openminds International School, Bandlaguda Jagir hosted an inspiring literary event ‘Literary Rhapsody’ at its campus on Friday.

The event featured poetry recitations, short story presentations, and a creative writing competition, with participants from various grade levels.

Chief guest Swathi Sucharitha, the managing director of Wordsworth Publishing Pvt Ltd, shared her insights on the writing process and the power of storytelling.

Vice principal Sunitha Kapoor and academic coordinator Narmada emphasised the role of literature in nurturing critical thinking and creativity. The event culminated in an awards ceremony, recognising top performers in poetry contest.