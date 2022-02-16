Living made elegant at Urbanyards

Urbanyards is one of the fastest-growing Real Estate Company in Hyderabad. Ever since its inception, it has thrived to augment the customer's fulfilments of building their dream homes and investment in real estate for the bright future of their kith and kinin. Urbanyards has successfully handled large-scale projects and delivered continuously in selling the right projects to umpteen numbers in and around Hyderabad. Urbanyards provides you with a hassle-free, encumbrance-free bouquet of prime properties in the twin cities. Select Successfully your dream investment with Urbanyards and stay at peace. Urbanyards assists its esteemed customers in scouting, selecting, and facilitation of bank loans as well as successful ownership of the property through the acts of the land.

The various projects undertaken by Urbanyards include Gated communities, Sky Villas, Prime villas, Open Plots, and Farmlands.

Urban Heights:

Urban Heights is a Luxurious High Rise gated community, first of its kind in the Tukkuguda locality, has been taken up by Urbanyards. Its proximity to various urban facilities and commercial locations like ORR, RGIA, Hardware Parks, e-City, and RangaReddy District Collectorate marks it as one of the hottest sought out properties in Hyderabad. Some significant Features of Urban Heights include:

● Miyawaki Method Urban Forestry for a pollution-free environment for the habitats

● Jogging & Trekking Tracks through the Man-made Forest around the project

● Entrance Lobby with 24/7 Security under CC Surveillance

● Mini Theatre, sufficient for a family to enjoy their Favorite show

● Auditorium

● Banquet Hall to accommodate 200 to 300 members

● Indoor and outdoor games

● Fitness Centre with Yoga, Spa, Gym and Meditation spaces

● Library, Work Studios, Creche

● Infinity Swimming Pool, Cabana, Semi covered Seating, Deck

● Wide areas for Kids and Elders sit-outs

● Spacious sit-outs and Kitchen gardens for every household

Experience the luxury, joy, and peace at Urban Heights

TempleTree Avenues:

TempleTree Avenues is an open plot approved venture taken up by Urbanyards in the outskirts of Hyderabad on the Inter-State Express Way. Located strategically within the proximity of commutation to the upcoming World's Largest Green Pharma zone, the Hyderabad Pharma City, spanning over 19333 acres of land. TempleTree Avenue is a well-developed venture with all statutory compliances as per the competent authorities.

Some of the salient features are:

● Close to Pharma City, ORR, Kothapally Food Park, Amazon Data Center, ORR, RRR & Rajeev Gandhi International Airport

● Ready to construct open plots in Residential Zone as per the norms

● DTCP Approved Layout

● Grand Entrance Arch

● 40 Feet & 33 Feet BT Roads

● Underground Drainage

● Over Head Water Tank, Water connections to each and every plot

● Electricity Poles & Street Lights

● Children Play area

● Avenue Plantation

● Beautiful Landscaped Gardens

Invest in TempleTree Avenue today for great returns in the future. Its affordability, hassle-free documentation process, and spot registrations made many customers invest in the venture. Invest today for an exciting tomorrow.

Premium Villa Project :

In its endeavor to cater to the various urban customers' luxurious and comfortable housing or investment requirements in Hyderabad real estate, Urbanyards has come up with a Premier Villa Project at Raviryala, Tukkuguda, closer to Wonderla Amusement Park and Nehru Outer Ring Road. Its close proximity to TCS Adibatla, Ranga Reddy District Collectorate, Tata Aero SEZ, e-City, Pharma City, and Rajeev Gandhi International Airport marks it as a prominent place with commutation for a comfortable stay

These Premier and Prime Luxurious Villas are for those who wish to stay away from the hustling & bustling city life, for those who want to live in a peaceful and pollution-free environment with utmost serenity and security. Some of the salient features are:

● Spanning over 15 acres of land with compound wall, Solar Fencing, and 24/7 Security

● Triplex Villas planned in 238 Sqyrds to 350 Sqyrds of land

● 3100 sft to 4500 sft of well planned luxurious spaces for comfortable living

● Approach road of 100ft and internal roads of 40feet size

● Outdoor and Indoor Games provision

● Club House with all modern amenities umpteen enough for an urbanite

● Jogging Track, Children Play Area, and Beautiful Land Scaped Gardens

Urbanyards is known for its commitment to the customers, stakeholders and all those who are associated with it directly or indirectly. Urbanyards thrives to excel in each and every project and make it a dream investment for the esteemed customers. Working on various projects with a spacious corporate office, keeping innovation at the forefront, Urbanyards is very dynamic in the adoption of new technologies to bring luxury within the reach of comfortability and affordability.