Locals demand revival of Urban Primary Health Centre

Rasoolpura is a major slum area with a population of more than 1 lakh. The UPHC was being run by the paramedical staff before the closure Govt instead of keeping more doctors at UPHC made withdrew it

Rasoolpura: The residents of this area, especially from slums, are opposing the Basti Dawakhana and are demanding for the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC). The UPHC was shut down in the month of December and in its place a Basti Dawakhana was opened. Rasoolpura is one of the largest slum areas of the city with a population of more than 1 lakh. The UPHC was being run by the paramedical staff before the closure.



Speaking to The Hans India, Nayeem Pasha, a social activist and a resident of Rasoolpura, said, "The Basti Dawakhana can accommodate only 500 patients. The government instead of accommodating more doctors in the UPHC has made it more difficult for the locals."

There have been incidents of two children losing their lives due to the mosquito-borne diseases in the area. Over the last 5 months, hundreds of locals were suffering from positive cases of dengue and malaria.

Shyam Babu, a resident of Gunbazar, said, "It is more like the government playing with the lives of the locals living in this area. A few weeks back when I was suffering from dengue, there were no doctors to do any check-up or provide medicines due to which I had to visit a near-by government hospital." "We want the UPHC back as we cannot afford to go to the nearby private clinics or hospitals. The government hospitals are also way too far from the colony," he added.

Dr J Venkati, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), said, "The Basthi Dawakhana has a doctor and a paramedical nurse and a supporting staff. In case there is an increase in the number of patients, we will be arranging a few doctors from other hospitals to take care of the situation."

On an average, close to 40-50 outpatients are being treated in a day that too only for general treatments like fever, cold, and cough. When the doctor was available, around 100 patients used to visit the center in a day. In any serious or emergency cases, the patients were asked to go the other hospitals. The medicines were provided by Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC). There was no shortage of medicines but were lying unused due to the absence of doctors to prescribe them.