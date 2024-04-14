Lodge in Gachibowli raided for illegal gambling, four arrested

Rangareddy: The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad, along with the Gachibowli Police, raided a room at the Silver Key Oyo Lodge located in the Raja Rajeswara Colony area of Gachibowli. The raid resulted in the apprehension of three individuals engaged in illegal gambling activities.

According to reliable sources, the raid was necessesiated followinga tip off received by the SOT Madapur team.During the raid, police found a group of individuals participating in the banned card game.

During the raid, authorities seized a substantial amount of cash totaling Rs. 1,52,000 along with seven sets of playing cards, indicative of the scale of the illegal gambling operation.

Gachibowli Police have initiated a thorough investigation into the case to identify any additional individuals involved and to ascertain the full extent of the illegal activities. The apprehended suspects will be prosecuted per the law.