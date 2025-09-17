Lok Adalat delivers record refunds of Rs 9.29 cr to cybercrime victims in city

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has seen a breakthrough in delivering justice and relief to cybercrime victims, with the National Lok Adalat period culminating in Rs 9.29 crore being refunded across 941 cybercrime cases in the city. The Lok Adalat platform, involving coordinated efforts between the judiciary and the police, proved highly effective in disposing of large volumes of legal matters and securing substantial monetary recovery for those scammed online.

In this recent Lok Adalat, a total of 1,977 FIR cases and a staggering 21,394 E-petty cases related to drunken driving, disaster management, and violations under the City Police Act were disposed of in Hyderabad, alongside 3,803 traffic violation cases. Regular refund hearings for amounts below Rs 25,000 are now being taken up daily, as directed by the Sessions Judge at the behest of the Cyber Crime Police.

The Zonal Cyber Cells (ZCCs) have shown notable efficiency, facilitating Rs 1.5 crore in refunds, while the Cyber Crimes Police Station (CCPS) led efforts that saw Rs 7.7 crore returned to victims. Across the last three Mega Lok Adalats, ZCCs refunded a cumulative Rs 2.81 crore, with a sharp rise in performance: cases addressed increased by 137% and refunds by 187% from March to September 2025.

Key statistics from March–September 2025 are as follows: March 2025, there were 294 cases resulting in Rs 52,38,057 refunded. In June 2025, there were 433 cases with Rs 78,19,212 refunded. In September 2025, the tally reached 697 cases with Rs 1,50,58,761 refunded. This brings the total to 1,424 cases and a combined refund amount of Rs 2,81,15,030 over three Lok Adalats.