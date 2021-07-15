Lorry turns turtle in Hyderabad, traffic jam clogs road

Heavy traffic jam witnessed on National Highway 65 near Abdullapurmet in Hyderabad outskirts after a ready mix lorry turned turtle.

Vehicles lined up for about 10 km on Hyderabad-Vijayawada route with the lorry occupying the road.



The police rushed to the place and removed the lorry with the help of the crane, clearing the road for traffic. Meanwhile, the lorry driver sustained minor injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The police said that the driver lost control over the heavy vehicle which overturned.

