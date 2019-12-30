Lothkunta: Plea to cover open nala

Lothkunta: The residents of Lothkunta are facing hardships due to an open drainage nala. The open nala has been emanating foul smell and forcing the residents to cover their noses and close the doors and windows of their houses.

According to locals nearby localities are also throwing the waste and garbage into the nala resulting in choking and overflow. The overflowing drain water becomes stagnant water and turns muddy and slippery posing a threat to motorists and commuters.