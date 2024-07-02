L&T Metro Rail adds new jewel to its crown

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd. (L&TMRHL) has bagged the Golden Peacock Award in the transportation (railways) category for excellence in occupational health & safety. L&TMRHL Managing Director and CEO KVB Reddy received the award at the Institute of Directors 25th International Conference on Environment Management and Climate Change in Bengaluru recently. Reddy said, “This award is a true reflection of our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our employees. It serves as a beacon of inspiration, propelling us forward in our continuous pursuit of safety excellence.”

This award underscores L&TMRHL’s unwavering dedication to the safety of its workforce, exceeding 126 direct employees and 2,600 total personnel. Winning the award reinforces the company's commitment to upholding the most stringent Safety, Health, and Environmental (SHE) standards within the industry, he said.