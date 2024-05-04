L&THMRL launches ‘Green Miles Loyalty Club’

Hyderabad: To celebrate the milestone achievement of completing 50 crore passenger journeys since its inception, L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (L&THMRL) unveiled the ‘Green Miles Loyalty Club’ in Hyderabad's public transport system on Friday.

According to officials, among the multiple benefits of this initiative, regular passengers can redeem rewards like free trips, merchandise, and lucky draw gifts. By incentivising metro usage, the programme also aims to encourage a shift towards a more sustainable mode of transportation.

Felicitating Rajasree, the 50th crore passenger, NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), stated, “This achievement reflects the growing trust and preference for Hyderabad metro as a safe, reliable, and convenient mode of travel. The launch of the loyalty programme underscores our commitment, to continuously improve the passenger experience and reward our regular commuters."

KVB Reddy, MD and CEO, L&THMRL, emphasised, "The ‘Green Miles Loyalty Club’ is a unique programme designed to recognise and appreciate our loyal passengers. This innovative customer loyalty programme will not only incentivise ridership but also promote sustainable commuting habits within the city.