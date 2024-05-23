Executive, MBA, BBA programmes to advance fintech education launched

KLH Global Business School has announced the launch of innovative academic programs tailored for the evolving financial sector. Starting in the academic year 2024-25, the university will offer an MBA in Banking & Fintech and BBA Fintech at its Vijayawada and Hyderabad campuses. Additionally, Executive MBA in Banking & Fintech, supported by the Fintech Council of India, has been launched, marking a significant in higher education offerings.



The Executive MBA program of KL Deemed to be University spanning four semesters, is designed exclusively for working professionals. It allows for study without a career break, offering weekend and after-hours classes via a technology-enabled platform. The curriculum emphasizes experiential learning through simulations, lab exercises, data analytics, and more, ensuring that students gain hands-on experience and practitioner-oriented insights.

The launch event coincided with a certificate presentation ceremony for the first batch of MBA-Fintech students of the university, celebrating their completion of Fintech Capstone Training and Blockchain Certification. The certificates were presented in presence of the esteemed guests Sunil Manohar, senior brass at Ascendion and Dr. Srinivasan Poornaya, board members of the Fintech Council of India. This program marks the first instance in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh where a business school has partnered with the Fintech Council to certify all students of an MBA batch simultaneously. The council has showed interest in offering captive and hybrid internship programs, further ensuring practical exposure and job readiness.

Roushnee, a student in the MBA-Fintech program shared, “This program has significantly enhanced my understanding of financial technologies. The practical exposure to blockchain and AI, along with guidance from industry experts, has prepared me well for a career in finance. It’s been an invaluable experience.”