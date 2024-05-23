  • Menu
‘TDP will win more than 130 seats’

TDP MLA candidate, party leaders Anjinappa and others addressing the media at Penukonda on Wednesday

TDP district president Anjinappa and MLA candidate for Penukonda constituency Savithamma thanked the voters across the district for casting their vote in their favour and assured that they will develop the district after assuming power.

Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district) : TDP district president Anjinappa and MLA candidate for Penukonda constituency Savithamma thanked the voters across the district for casting their vote in their favour and assured that they will develop the district after assuming power.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, the duo stated that YSRCP leaders tried unsuccessfully to continue the atrocities and anarchies that were committed during local body elections in general elections also. ‘But, thanks to the officials, media friends and voters, who helped in conducting general elections smoothly and peacefully,’ they added.

The TDP leaders claimed that youth, women and people from all walks of life cast their vote in large numbers as they were tired of the present government and wanted Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership for the State. They expressed confidence that the NDA alliance would win around 130 seats.

They said that the ruling party’s frustration was clearly evident by the incident where MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy destroyed EVMs in Macherla constituency.

