Kothapalli: Residents demand drinking water supply

Kothapalli (Nandyal district) : Several villages in Kothapalli mandal of Atmakur constituency are facing severe drinking water problem. The residents of Shiva Puram village in the mandal alleged that the officials have stopped water supply to their village for one month. Despite bringing the issue to the notice of the officials concerned, no one solved the problem, they criticised.

CPM district secretary Yesu Rathnam lashed out at the negligent attitude of Rural Water Scheme (RWS) officials. Stating that it is impossible to carry out daily activities without water, he lamented that due to high temperatures, residents could not go out to fetch a pot of water by travelling one km.

Several residents are forced to spend nights at borewells, but even then, they couldn’t get sufficient water. Purchasing drinking water is highly impossible to daily wage labourers. The CPM leader demanded RWS officials to supply drinking water, else, he warned that they will lay siege the office.