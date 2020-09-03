Lush green spaces to dot Peerzadiguda: 52 parks on the anvil

Hyderabad: In a bid to increase lung space, the Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation has come up with a proposal to develop 52 parks at a cost of Rs 5.6 crore. The residents are elated over the new development which is considered an utmost necessity what with the concretization of the urban spaces at a brisk pace.

Welcoming the move, Rammohan K, a resident of Peerzadiguda, said, "Ever since the Municipal Corporation was formed, several developmental activities have been taken up. The development of parks is certainly welcome and we are already enjoying the benefits."

Out of the 52 parks, works for 28 parks have been initiated and 16 of them would be completed by mid-September, informed the Municipal Commissioner M Srinivas, adding that the rest 24 parks were in tendering process.

A senior official said a lot of thought has gone into the development of the parks, for instance selection of plants and trees and landscaping. Seasonal plants along with medicinal and aromatic plants are being planted in the parks to provide visitors a more natural ambience. "The site of the rock garden was earlier a rocky hilly area.

In order to save the rocks from construction sites we took up 2,500 yards of the land and converted it into a rock garden for recreational facilities for locals. The overall cost of the construction is around Rs 40 lakh and the same will be open to the public by mid-September," said Srinivas.

"The parks will have facilities like children's play materials, open gymnasium, walking track, and medicinal and aromatic plants along with seating and drinking water arrangements at various spots in the parks along with construction of a compound wall. I further appeal to the residents to take responsibility to protect the parks and make Peerzadiguda a green breathing space," concludes M Srinivas.