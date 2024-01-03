LVPEI gets patent for novel stem cell therapy

Hyderabad: City-based L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), has been granted a patent for a novel cell therapy that can be used to repair damaged corneas from a variety of diseases. The patented therapy uses a unique composition of stem cells derived from the eye’s surface and two clotting factors, layered together. The patent has been granted by the Patent Office, Government of India, for 20 years under the provisions of the Patents Act of 1970.

The patent was granted to two inventors, Doctors Sayan Basu and Vivek Singh. Dr Basu is a corneal surgeon and a clinician-scientist at LVPEI. He is the Prof. D Balasubramanian Chair of Eye Research at the Brien Holden Eye Research Centre (BHERC); and the director of the Centre for Ocular Regeneration (CORE) at LVPEI. Dr Singh is a scientist at the Sudhakar and Sreekanth Ravi Stem Cell Biology Laboratory and Centre for Ocular Regeneration (CORE), LVPEI.

Corneal scarring happens when the cornea (the transparent outer layer of the eye) is damaged and turns opaque due to infection or accidents. Corneal blindness is a major cause of blindness and vision impairment, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Most forms of corneal blindness require corneal transplants, which are complex and need lifelong management. The patented composition has the potential to offer a viable alternative to transplants that uses either the person’s own or donor corneal stem cells to repopulate the corneal surface with healthy, clear cells.

‘The potential impact of the patent extends beyond just scientific research to meet the needs of the broader public,’ says Dr Basu. ‘If the clinical trials are successful, this cell-based therapy could revolutionise the treatment of various corneal pathologies.’

Another example of the therapy’s potential impact is in treating Keratoconus, a chronic condition where the cornea thins out and changes shape, distorting vision. By deploying the patented therapy, there is potential to replenish corneal collagen, the connective protein that holds the shape of the cornea. Replenished collagen as a result of this technique can result in a strengthened cornea, offering a potential treatment for keratoconus.

‘This patent is testament to the world-class research that is rooted in India, and in solving India’s—and the world’s—burden due to corneal disease. This therapy has the potential to improve lives and I hope to see this become a reality soon,’ says Dr Singh. Currently, under clinical trials, the unique ‘cell composition’ based therapy marks a significant milestone in the field of ophthalmology and cell-based therapy.