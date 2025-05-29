Madiga MLAs intensify demand for Cabinet berth

Hyderabad: With high speculation of Cabinet expansion within days, the Madiga MLAs who have been urging for their due share, intensified their demand on Wednesday. The MLAs who have on several occasions represented matters at AICC level called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and also Meenakshi Natarajan, the AICC State incharge.

The six MLAs who submitted their representation to CM, later met the AICC in-charge at MLA Quarters under the leadership of Adluri Laxman Kumar, the Dharmapuri MLA. While claiming that the Madigas be given proper representation in the Cabinet as per the proportion of their population in the State, they have been raising their pitch for the past few months.

This development comes a day after the MLAs held a meeting, where they discussed their plan of action for pursuing the demand. This meeting was attended by Manakondur MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana, Thungathurthi MLA Mandula Samuel, Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah and Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham, the latter two participated virtually. They have planned to meet AICC top brass including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and also KC Venugopal, while reminding them of the social justice norm of the party. They have intensified their demand following the speculation that Gaddam Vivek’s name was under consideration, which represents the Mala community.

For the past few months, particularly after the Congress government has passed the resolution 42 per cent BC reservation, the groups including Madiga, Lambada (ST) and besides BCs are fighting it out in favour of their respective communities in the cabinet.