Maganti Sunitha is BRS candidate for JH bypoll

Hyderabad: The BRS has finalized the candidate for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. The party’s working president KT Rama Rao on Friday announced that Maganti Sunitha will be the candidate for the bypoll and everyone should work for her victory.

The BRS leader said that the Jubilee Hills by-election will decide the future of Telangana. He was speaking in the meeting of party leaders from Erragadda Division at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. He said that if the Congress is mistakenly elected, the party leaders will feel that they do not need to implement welfare schemes.

He said that the people should decide whether they want a car or ‘bekar-gallu’ like Congress and BJP. He alleged that the common goal of BJP and Congress was to eliminate KCR, who is the protector and voice of Telangana. He said that if BRS is eliminated, BJP can easily play football with Congress. Not a single girl child in the state was happy with the deception done by the Revanth government and only Geethakka, Seethakka and Surekha Akka were happy, he said.

KTR criticized the Revanth government as a joint venture of the Congress-BJP. Revanth is backing Modi, whom Rahul Gandhi calls a vote thief, and Adani as a fraud. Revanth Reddy praised the Gujarat model, which Rahul said was useless. He is using CBI against KCR, which Rahul had termed as hunting dog. He said that BRS voted against the Waqf amendments made by the Modi government in the Rajya Sabha against the sentiments of the Muslims of the country.

He reminded that the Revanth government implemented the Waqf amendments brought by the Modi government before anyone else in the country. KTR called on Muslims to depose the Congress ministers and leaders who come for votes to explain why they did this. He said that for the first time in history, the Congress has formed a government without a Muslim minister.

KTR said while the entire state gave one type of verdict, the people have kept BRS in their hearts in Hyderabad. The BRS, which turned Hyderabad into a cosmopolitan city, won all the seats, he said. “Despite all the bad publicity from its opponents, Maganti Gopinath won for the third time in Jubilee Hills. Maganti Gopinath’s wife Sunitha has come before you to say that she will continue the services of Maganti Gopinath. Everyone bless her. The responsibility of making Maganti Gopinath’s wife Sunithamma win is on all BRS workers,” said KTR, listing out the unfulfilled promises of the Congress party.