Maha, Gujarat Foundation Day celebrations held in a grand manner

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma extended warm greetings to the people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on the foundation day of both States. During an event held at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, he praised Maharashtra and Gujarat for their crucial roles in India’s economic development and cultural heritage.

He emphasised the importance of the “Ek Bharat – Shreshtha Bharat” initiative in promoting national unity and harmony. The Governor described Maharashtra as a hub of financial resilience and spiritual richness, while he characterised Gujarat as a land known for strong leadership, enterprise, and devotion.

He pointed out that although the two States were established on linguistic grounds in 1960, their shared contributions continue to reinforce the spirit of national integration.

The event also featured video messages from the Governor of Maharashtra, CP Radhakrishnan, and the Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat. Cultural performances showcasing the traditions of both States added colour and vibrancy to the celebration.

Attendees included M Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary to the Governor; G Pallavi, Deputy Secretary to the Governor; Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat; Rajendra Nimje; Sunitha Bhagawat; Patil Sangramsingh Ganpat Rao, Additional Director General, Centre for Good Governance; senior Raj Bhavan officials; and distinguished guests from Maharashtra and Gujarat.