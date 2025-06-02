Mahesh Goud is KCR’s covert in Cong, allege BJP leaders

Hyderabad: The BJP MLAs on Sunday alleged that the TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud was the covert of BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Congress party and he was conspiring against the party’s MP Eatala Rajender.

According to a press release issued by BJP MLAs Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, Rama Rao Pawar, Paidi Rakesh Reddy and Palvai Harish Babu, TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud was conspiring with tricks to damage the unwavering image of MP Eatala Rajender as the leader of the Telangana movement. TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud has made baseless allegations that BJP MP Rajender met BRS MLA Harish Rao at a farmhouse in Shamirpet and spoke to former CM KCR on the phone from there regarding his appearance before the Kaleshwaram project inquiry commission, they said.

The BJP MLAs said that the TPCC chief had concocted these stories as part of a conspiracy to tarnish the image of MP Rajender as well as the prestige of the BJP. “The evidence related to the meeting between the two of them at the farmhouse in Shamirpet should be released within 24 hours. Otherwise, we challenge him to accept that it is all a fabrication, admit his mistake and apologise,” said the BJP leaders.

The BJP leaders said that Eatala Rajender, who belongs to the BC community, had worked for the welfare of the people as a progressive, Telangana movement leader and minister and had earned the respect of all sections. Eatela is also one of the BC leaders who has earned the respect of all sections in contemporary Telangana politics. He has proven himself to be a capable leader with his capability, credibility and character. Congress leaders were unable to digest the absence of a leader with such an image in their party. Unable to bear the sight of Eatala’s image, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud was plotting to tarnish his reputation, they claimed.

The BJP leaders alleged that Mahesh Kumar Goud from Nizamabad indirectly supported the then BRS candidate Kavitha in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. It was reported that Madhu Yashki Goud, who lost as a Congress candidate there, had also complained to their party high command about Mahesh Kumar Goud. Because of that friendship with Kavitha, Mahesh Goud was lobbying their party high command to bring her into the Congress and give her a ministerial post.