Mahesh Konagala elected honorary president of TDEA

Hyderabad: The PCC spokesperson, Dr Mahesh Konagala, was voted as the State honorary president of the Telangana Dharani Employees Association in a State-level executive meeting held on Sunday.

According to the Congress party, the State executive meeting unanimously passed a resolution electing Mahesh Konagala as their honorary president. After taking charge, Mahesh was assured to work hard for the welfare of Dharani employees. “I shall be a bridge to take their issues to the notice of the government and try my best to resolve their issues,” he assured.

While addressing the media, he alleged that the previous Chief Minister and his family looted valuable lands in the name of Dharani.

“They ignored Dharani employees to the core and kept pending salaries for almost a year.

However, the present Congress government, under the leadership of Revanth Reddy, has cleared the dues of nine months in a single go,” he added.