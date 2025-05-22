Mahila Cong State president gets show cause notice

Hyderabad: A show cause notice was issued to M Sunitha Rao, Mahila Congress State President for staging a protest against the PCC president at his chambers within the Gandhi Bhavan premises on May 14. The All India Mahila Congress asked the leader to submit an explanation within seven days.

The All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba on Wednesday held that the act was a clear violation of party discipline. “This has been viewed as conduct unbecoming of your position. The party expects all its members, especially those in leadership roles, to raise their concerns or express disagreement through proper channels—at the right time, at the right place, and in an appropriate and respectful manner.

Your conduct has not only breached internal discipline but has also caused damage to the image of the organisation. You are hereby directed to submit a written explanation within seven days of the receipt of this notice, clarifying your actions. Failing to do so will result in disciplinary action against you, for which you will be solely responsible,” reads the notice.