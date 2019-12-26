Malakpet: Corporator Ayesha Jahan Naseem's representative, officials hold inspection

Malakpet: MIM party leader Shaik Mohiuddin Abrar (who represents the Azampura division Corporator Ayesha Jahan Naseem), along with GHMC Assistant Engineer Venu Gopal, held paidaldaura (inspection on foot) in Azampura division at Malakpet. It was started from Savera Hotel and concluded at Kidzee School, covering several areas.

They interacted with locals about civic problems being faced in area and gave assurance that they will be resolved as soon as possible. Later, they inspected works of new CC roads near Savera hotel and other on-going civic developmental works in Azampura. "On the instructions of Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala we undertook the inspection," said Abrar.