Malakpet railway vent completion alleviates traffic woes

Hyderabad: With plans to improve road infrastructure across the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been focusing on the south zone and coming up with projects to ease traffic problems. In Malakpet, under Old City, a new railway vent has been constructed that will be opened soon to ease the traffic congestion and water logging issues that have been creating an inconvenience for commuters for the last several years.

According to the local corporator, the Malakpet area and the road near the Railway under BridgeRailway under Bridge (RuB) have been choked with vehicular movement, resulting in huge traffic congestion in the Chaderghat and Malakpet areas. “To ease the traffic in these areas, a railway vent was proposed, and it was constructed by the civic body along with the railway department at Malakpet. The construction of the slab of the vent has been completed and will be open for commuters soon,” said Mohammed Saifuddin Shafi, Old Malakpet division corporator.

Recently, MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, along with GHMC officers and traffic police, inspected the works and directed them to complete the remaining works as soon as possible.

The officials at GHMC said that the municipal corporation and South Central Railway have completed the construction work for a second railway vent in Malakpet, which was proposed for a free flow of traffic. Moreover, the issue of water logging will also be solved under RuB.

The GHMC worked on the completion of the acquisition of properties required, SCR completed the vent works; and HRDCL was tasked with the responsibility of laying the approach roads on either side. A second railway vent was proposed in addition to the existing one for free traffic flow on either side of the road so as to ease the congestion near Malakpet and Chaderghat.

Officials have reported the completion of the bridge, which spans 21 metres in length and 12 metres in width over the nala. Additionally, the approach roads have been prepared, clearing a distance of 234.5 metres, necessitating the relocation of utilities such as power lines and water pipelines. “Our portion of the project has been finished. Furthermore, the tasks related to the railway infrastructure have been concluded. The road construction is currently underway by HRDCL and is scheduled for completion by the end of this month,” said a senior engineering officer.