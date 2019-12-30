Trending :
Malkajgiri: Garbage collectors seek allocation of houses

Malkajgiri: Malkajgiri circle garbage riskhaw pullers and auto trolley drivers association leaders Ramakrishna, Prabhakar, Govind, Madhav and others met the circle deputy commissioner, T Dasharath, and submitted a memorandum during the 'Prajawani' at the circle office here on Monday, demanding allocation of houses to them.

Speaking on the occasion, the association leader Ramakrishna said that about 65 huts in which they were living at Gautham Nagar got burnt in a fire accident two years. The authorities, District Collector, RDO and MRO, who visited the accident spot, promised them to allocate houses but they were not allocated a single house, although a list of 65 families was handed over to them, he said.

He said that most of them built huts on vacant lands but were constantly threatened to vacate plots. He demanded authorities allocate housing plots or Wambay type houses on permanent basis. The association leaders Ramakrishna, Bal Lingam, Muralidhar Rao, Priyatham, and others were among those who met the DC.

