Mamatha Hospital achieves breakthrough in spine surgery
Mamatha Hospital achieves breakthrough in spine surgery

Hyderabad: A rare and complex spinal intramedullary tumour was successfully excised at Mamatha Hospital, Bachupally, giving a new lease of life to a...
Hyderabad: A rare and complex spinal intramedullary tumour was successfully excised at Mamatha Hospital, Bachupally, giving a new lease of life to a patient, who had been bedridden for several weeks due to severe spinal cord compression.
The intricate surgery was led by neurosurgeons Dr Swapnil Kolpakwar and Dr M Rithvic Nimmakayala, with anaesthesia support from Dr Rajshekhar and Dr Dinesh. Using advanced microsurgical and neuro-navigation techniques, the team achieved complete tumour excision while preserving vital spinal cord functions. The patient, previously unable to stand, began walking within days of the procedure. Dr Swapnil Kolpakwar said, “The patient’s recovery has been remarkable. Intramedullary tumour excision is one of the most delicate spinal surgeries, and restoring the patient’s ability to walk is truly rewarding.”
Dr Rithvic Nimmakayala added, “Such surgeries demand perfect coordination, planning, and precision. Early diagnosis, advanced technology, and teamwork played a vital role in achieving this excellent outcome.”
This success highlights Mamatha Hospital, Bachupally, as a leading centre for advanced neuro and spine surgeries, offering world-class care and outcomes comparable to international standards.