Man Arrested for Harassing TV Junior Artiste in Jubilee Hills

x

Highlights

A 32-year-old man, Phani Teja, was arrested by Jubilee Hills police for harassing and threatening a TV junior artiste after she rejected his proposal.

The Jubilee Hills police arrested Phani Teja, a 32-year-old man, for harassing and threatening a TV junior artiste on Thursday.

The woman is from West Godavari. She had moved to Krishna Nagar and was working in TV serials.

Phani Teja worked in the film industry. He became friends with her during a shoot. Later, he proposed love to her.

She rejected his proposal. Phani Teja got angry.

He started sending abusive messages and videos. He also threatened to share morphed pictures of her on social media.

The woman complained to the police. Based on her complaint, the police arrested Phani Teja.

He was presented in court. Phani Teja was sent to judicial custody.

