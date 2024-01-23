Live
- AP High Court to take up urgent hearing of bail petition of accused in Kodikathi case
- OnePlus 12 Launch at 7:30 PM: Design, Specifications, and India Pricing Revealed
- Rama Bhakti grips pilgrim city
- Winter affecting menstrual cycle?
- Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu resigned the YSRCP and MP post
- A handful of almonds for healthy skin, blood sugar, heart!
- Apple's iOS 17.3 Update Introduces Stolen Device Protection
- MLA Hafeez Khan inaugurates paper Manufacturing unit in Kurnool town
- Minister Seethakka to tour Adilabad today
- 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocks China
Just In
Man dies in road mishap in Suraram police station limits
Highlights
The deceased has been identified as Krishna Reddy of Nellore district
Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a road accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the Katta Maisamma temple junction under Suraram police station. A young man died on the spot in this incident. A youth on a two-wheeler collided with an electric pole at Katta Maisamma Devasthanam turn. The young man died in this accident.
On receiving the information, Suraram police reached the spot and started investigation. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Reddy of Nellore district.
Krishna Reddy is staying in Maisamma Hostel. Stating that excessive speed was the cause of the accident, the police registered a case and started investigation. Full information is to be known.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS