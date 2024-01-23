  • Menu
Man dies in road mishap in Suraram police station limits

Man dies in road mishap in Suraram police station limits
The deceased has been identified as Krishna Reddy of Nellore district

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a road accident took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the Katta Maisamma temple junction under Suraram police station. A young man died on the spot in this incident. A youth on a two-wheeler collided with an electric pole at Katta Maisamma Devasthanam turn. The young man died in this accident.

On receiving the information, Suraram police reached the spot and started investigation. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Reddy of Nellore district.

Krishna Reddy is staying in Maisamma Hostel. Stating that excessive speed was the cause of the accident, the police registered a case and started investigation. Full information is to be known.

