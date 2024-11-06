Man held for selling adulterated chilli powder

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force Central zone team arrested a 39-year-old man for illegally making adulterated chilli powder in Osmangunj. Police seized 35 kg of adulterated chilli powder, 30 kg of low-quality dry red chilli, 900 fake Swastik brand empty packing sachets, and other material worth Rs 4 lakh from his possession.

The task force raided a premise in Osmangunj and apprehended Rooparam Khatri, alias Rupesh, a native of Rajasthan.

He was indulging in illegally making adulterated chilli powder by mixing toxic red colours and oil.

He was packing the mixture in fake Swastik brand sachets, violating the Copyright Act by selling the product as the genuine brand to customers in the market and gaining easy profits illegally, causing severe damage to the health of human life.

According to police, Rupesh setup a chilli powder-making flour mill, packing, and sealing process machinery at his residence situated at Risala Abdullah in Osmangunj.

He procured fake Swastik brand packing sachets from a local agent and purchased low-quality dry red chilli from the market at a low price.

Based on credible information, the Commissioner’s task force, the central zone team, arrested the accused and handed him over to Afzalgunj police for further investigation.