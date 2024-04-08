  • Menu
Man held with 32 kg Ganja

Man held with 32 kg Ganja
The Cyberabad Special Operations Team apprehended a man who was smuggling ganja and seized 32 kgs of contraband from him on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team apprehended a man who was smuggling ganja and seized 32 kgs of contraband from him on Sunday.

The accused was identified as B Laxman (28), from Sangareddy district. He was apprehended by the Special Operations Team (SOT) while transporting ganja along Outer Ring Road in Kolluru.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, D Srinivas, said that Laxman intended to profit substantially by selling the ganja to customers. Acting on reliable information, authorities intercepted him at Kolluru. The police are making efforts to trace and arrest the person from whom Laxman purchased the ganja.

