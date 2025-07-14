Live
Man injured in shooting incident at Teenmar Mallanna’s office
Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the office of Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen Kumar known as Teenmar Mallanna on Sunday after his gunmen opened fire...
Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the office of Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen Kumar known as Teenmar Mallanna on Sunday after his gunmen opened fire at a group of Telangana Jagruthi members who staged a protest at his office to condemn his comments on BRS MLC Kavitha. The attack took place at the office of Q News, a YouTube channel run by Naveen. About 50 members barged into the office, vandalised and destroyed the furniture and glass windows. They also tried to attack Naveen who also sustained injuries. Ruckus broke out after the gunmen tried to push them out of the office and opened fire. During the scuffle, a man identified as Sai was injured and sustained two bullet wounds in the incident.
On information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. A case has been registered, and authorities are examining CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to determine the sequence of events. Malkajgiri DCP Padmaja Reddy also visited the Q News office.
Following the incident, MLC Naveen filed a formal complaint with the Medipally Police Station. He condemned the attack.